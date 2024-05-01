Assessing the Potential Impact of an Income Maintenance Program on Migration

Some policies, such as relocation assistance grants, are designed to influence migration directly by helping people move to available jobs. Others, such as income maintenance program (IMP), may not be designed to affect migration, but may inadvertently change the costs and benefits of geographic mobility. A family choice model of migration based on the human capital approach is outlined. The basic premise is that a family will invest in migration if the marginal rate of return (determined by the costs and benefits of migration) exceeds the marginal cost of financing the investment. Six hypotheses of IMP effects on migration are discussed; an IMP may facilitate migration financing, reduce its riskiness, lower the labor market return, and decrease interregional discrepancies in welfare benefits. The information and model extensions needed to test these hypotheses are discussed. Longitudinal data on households and individuals are recommended for future empirical analyses. (Prepared for presentation at the Annual Meeting of the Population Association of America in New Orleans, April 26-28, 1973). 14 pp.

This report is part of the RAND paper series. The paper was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.