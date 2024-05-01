Energy Alternatives for California

A discussion of the impacts of the Arab oil embargo and how they interrelate with California's energy supplies and uses. During 1974, the state's dwindling gas supplies may decline 10-15 percent, oil supplies, 20-30 percent, and electricity, up to 30 percent from fall 1973 levels. Faced with increased demand for electricity, and drastically curtailed use of natural gas, electric utilities have turned to fuel oil. Previously, foreign oil imports have made up state losses from traditional sources and have filled all annual increases in demand. But when the Arab embargo takes full effect early in 1974, oil supplies can be expected to drop 18-20 percent. Further drains may be incurred by Department of Defense oil levies. Should the embargo remain, the state's total energy supply will continue downward for the next few years. We will be able to return to our former energy-consuming life only if the embargo is lifted and if Middle East production rises rapidly to fill the world's wishes for petroleum. However, a shortage situation is more likely. (Testimony before the Subcommittee on Energy Policy, Committee on Planning and Land Use, California State Assembly, Sacramento, December 11, 1973.)

This report is part of the RAND paper series. The paper was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.