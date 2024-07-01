The Testing of Cultural Groups
A Paradigmatic Analysis of the Literature on Testing and a Proposition
ResearchPublished 1974
Discusses the need to find and use standardized tests that accurately depict the performance of various cultural groups in the United States. After an examination of the theoretical structure from which most of the existing tests were developed, the reasons for the limited success of the tests are explored. A paradigmatic analysis of the literature is used to identify the current testing paradigm as a monocultural one. The various efforts to produce a culture-fair test are described. The author proposes that cross-cultural comparative paradigm be developed for minority groups so that policymakers can deal fairly with the "reality" of cultural separation or homogeneity. 60 pp. Bibliog.
