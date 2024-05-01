The Determinants of Residential Appliance Possession and Fuel Choice in Los Angeles

Reports regressions explaining residential appliance possession and appliance fuel choice based on cross-section data for Los Angeles in 1970 and 1975. The data cover heating systems, air conditioners, water heaters, stoves, freezers, dishwashers, clothes washers, and clothes dryers. In most cases the data reveal highly significant responsiveness with the expected sign of cross-section patterns of appliance possession and fuel choice to determining variables. In making appliance choices, appliance owners and renters apparently account for fuel costs, planned intensity of appliance use, the effects of family size, and the storage cost of appliances. However, other things being equal, they have an income preference for electricity. They are aware of the effects of climate on energy costs. Other estimated effects generally confirm this rational behavior in both years. 29 pp. Ref.

