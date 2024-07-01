The Range and Limits of External Influence on Internal Developments in the Soviet Union
A Commentary
ResearchPublished 1976
A Commentary
ResearchPublished 1976
Comments delivered at a Workshop on the External Environment and Political Change in the Soviet Union, sponsored by the Research Institute on International Change, Columbia University. The author argues for distinguishing more clearly in our relations with the USSR between the imperative and the optional, categories whose indiscriminate lumping together confounds discourse on detente. The imperatives of human physical survival require that we engage the USSR as best we can in joint efforts to regulate our core military relationship. Beyond that area there is a broad range of relations with the Soviet Union that we can properly elect to cultivate or not, depending on how they impinge on interests and values, political and moral, that we may not share with the USSR, including our own national and humanitarian interests in promoting change in the Soviet domestic order. 7 pp.
This publication is part of the RAND paper series. The paper series was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.