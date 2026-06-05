Early Adolescent Childbearing: Some Further Notes
Expert InsightsPublished 1977
Teenage pregnancy has been on the rise in America since the mid-sixties. The growing number of births occurring to adolescents, especially to 14- and 15-year-old girls, foreshadows serious and far-reaching consequences for society. Whereas many teenage pregnancies can be attributed to a lack of knowledge or use of contraceptives, there is a trend for young girls to want and to keep their babies. To support teenage mothers and children requires considerable cost on the part of society. Policy options include better parent-child communication, better sex education, better media coverage, and better information on the advisability of adoption for illegitimate children. 28 pp. Ref.
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- Copyright: RAND Corporation
- Availability: Web Only
- Year: 1978
- Pages: 28
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/P5831.1
- Document Number: P-5831/1
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