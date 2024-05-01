Some Uses of Integrated Demographic-Economic Data on Households in Less Developed Countries

Data from four rural Ladino Guatemalan communities and two more developed communities near the capital city are used to illustrate the utility of integrated economic-demographic data on families for investigating policy problems. Characteristics of the study villages are described, and trends documented in fertility, mortality, and health-related variables, as well as pregnancy intervals and lactation. The data are tabulated in nine tables. The tabulations suggest the value of retrospective life-history data for evaluating the effectiveness of intervention programs and for identifying the presence of birthspacing and lactation phenomena that appear to be the result of behavioral responses rather than to biological mechanisms. 22 pp.

