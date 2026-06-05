The Changing Demographic and Economic Structure of Nonmetropolitan Areas in the 1970s
Expert InsightsPublished 1977
Identifies and quantifies new forces in addition to metropolitan sprawl that impel nonmetropolitan growth. Using county-level data files, the authors identified specialized growth-inducing activities: recreation, retirement, energy extraction, manufacturing, and government related activity. Nonmetropolitan areas are evolving along three dimensions: increasing accessibility to national metropolitan economy due to advances in transportation, industrial trends, and changes in American life-style (including earlier retirement, and increased orientation toward leisure activities). Multivariate analysis supports two major conclusions: (1) The accelerated migration into entirely rural countries signals a new, more complex spatial settlement pattern. (2) Previous growth advantages associated with manufacturing and government have diminished, and retirement and recreation have emerged as important growth-inducing activities. The analysis also raises some puzzles. The previously dominant role of search for economic opportunity as the original impetus to migration may have weakened.
Topics
Document Details
- Copyright: RAND Corporation
- Availability: Web Only
- Year: 1978
- Pages: 57
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/P6062
- Document Number: P-6062
Citation
RAND Style Manual
Chicago Manual of Style
This publication is part of the RAND paper series. The paper series was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.