Increasing efficiency in the criminal justice system

The criminal identification problem requires a suspect to be positively identified at the time of arrest. This process involves taking fingerprints of a suspect and checking them against local, state, and federal files. The paper examines systems for improving the processing of identification and latent prints and concludes that it is possible to significantly enhance the ability to apprehend wanted criminals and identify suspects in unsolved crimes. The use of electronic image correlation is the key to the development of a new generation of automated processing systems. Such imagery affords the capability to (1) rapidly communicate prints to speed the identification process, (2) improve the speed and reliability of the matching process, and (3) expedite the verification process via electronic displays and image processing. Organizational, political, and social constraints are examined to ensure total system feasibility.

This report is part of the RAND paper series. The paper was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.