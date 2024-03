Uncertainty in Estimating Power-Plant Closure Costs:

Comparing the Government Accounting Office's estimates of the costs that could result from the closure of Zion and Indian Point reveals the large range of uncertainty currently associated with such estimates and suggests a number of areas requiring further study. Better and more detailed information on alternative generating costs, decommissioning costs, incremental financing costs, and secondary costs in general needs to be developed and documented. And the groups or institutions who will ultimately bear these costs need to be identified. Uncertainties in all these areas must be reduced, and common costing methods and assumptions adopted, before intelligent decisions can be made regarding the future of any of the nuclear generating facilities (either operational or under construction) that are currently being questioned.

This report is part of the RAND paper series. The paper was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.