ASEAN perspectives on international developments in Southeast Asia
Expert InsightsPublished 1982
A look at the achievements and problems facing the five ASEAN nations (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore). Since its formation in 1967, ASEAN has made large strides in political and economic gains. The biggest problem now facing the regional organization is its security. The countries are threatened on their home grounds by the strife in Vietnam and Cambodia and externally by the Soviet Union. Because of very real threats, ASEAN countries will have to expend more of their resources on defense at a time when they can ill afford to do so because of the global recession.
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Document Details
- Copyright: RAND Corporation
- Availability: Web Only
- Year: 1983
- Pages: 15
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/pubs
- Document Number: P-6853
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