A framework for policy development for the Latino population

This paper, originally presented as testimony before the second annual California Hispanic Legislative Conference on February 11, 1986, identifies three major characteristics that account for the current status of the Latino community: (1) the large proportion of foreign stock (75 percent of the Latino population); (2) the extreme youth of the Latino community (50 percent under age 18); and (3) the history of low educational/occupational status. The author suggests that these characteristics must be kept in mind while examining component trends, if a realistic policy agenda is to be designed.

