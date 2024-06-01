The year 1986 was a very active and potentially significant one for arms control. Stockholm agreements were a limited but useful step toward regulating Warsaw Pact and NATO forces. The United States and the Soviet Union met at Reykjavik and worked out the basic elements of a series of potential agreements that had eluded them for many years. But the near-term prospects for concluding these agreements were not bright. Hard bargaining would be required to resolve important details not worked out at Reykjavik. The introduction of different U.S. and Soviet proposals for a second phase of strategic offensive weapon reductions sparked fruitless recriminations and produced a new area of disagreement. A large gap, probably not unbridgeable, remained on an agreement governing the development and testing of strategic ballistic missile defenses.

This report is part of the RAND paper series. The paper was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.