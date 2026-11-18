Western Strategy Toward the Former Yugoslavia
Expert InsightsPublished 1994
Expert InsightsPublished 1994
Historians are likely to look back at the Yugoslav crisis as a major watershed in post-Cold War Europe. The failure to deal effectively with the conflict is likely to have major repercussions for the creation of a stable security order in Europe. None of the main international security organizations have accorded themselves very well in the crisis. The UN, EU, and CSCE have been most seriously damaged, but NATO's reputation has also been tarnished. Indeed, the erosion of the credibility of these institutions may well be one of the most serious and enduring consequences of the crisis.
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