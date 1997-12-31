The APEC Model on International Economic Cooperation: Assessing Its Value to the United States
Expert InsightsPublished 1997
This paper considers the current and potential economic achievements of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in light of its costs to the United States. It compares APEC's goals and institutional structure to those of three other multilateral economic institutions: the World Trade Organization, The European Union, and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). It concludes that, although limited both in its aims and effectiveness, APEC does serve a useful--and probably cost-effective--purpose to the United States.
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Document Details
- Copyright: RAND Corporation
- Availability: Web Only
- Year: 1998
- Pages: 23
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/pubs
- Document Number: P-8028
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