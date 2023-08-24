This issue of RAND Health Quarterly includes articles on a wide range of topics.

A large team led by Bradley Stein developed a nuanced assessment of America's opioid ecosystem, highlighting how leveraging system interactions can reduce addiction, overdose, suffering, and other harms.

Kristie Gore and other RAND researchers reviewed the uptake, retention, and effectiveness of suicide aftercare interventions after an attempt.

Lisa Sontag-Padilla and colleagues studied eight community colleges at the forefront of implementing multilevel approaches to support student mental health, as well as key facilitators for and barriers to their success.

Lisa S. Meredith, Ph.D., Editor