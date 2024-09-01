Letter from the Editor

This issue of RAND Health Quarterly includes two articles from the Veterans' Issues in Focus series. Margaret D. Whitley and Eric Apaydin examined how working conditions in civilian jobs can affect veterans' health and well-being; veterans are more likely than their nonveteran counterparts to pursue occupations with high levels of on-the-job hazards. Ramya Chari, Heather Marie Salazar, and Lauren Skrabala identified lessons from 9/11 for supporting veterans exposed to military environmental hazards.

Shannon D. Donofry and Claire E. O'Hanlon summarized the Parkinson's Disease/Dementia with Lewy Bodies Cognition Measures Roundtable, at which attendees collaborated on outcome assessments and trial design methods that will support the development of new treatments for early or mild cognitive changes in people who develop disorders on the Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies spectrum.

Lisa S. Meredith, Ph.D., Editor