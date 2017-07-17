Open Science

Scientific research is expanding into new modes of research characterised by openness. Due to advances in digital technology, the possibilities for research to become more inclusive of amateur scientists is augmented, with new opportunities for amateurs to contribute to the various stages of the research process — a phenomenon known as 'citizen science.' Citizen science can potentially yield great societal impact, with emergent findings pointing to increased civic engagement and greater appreciation for science. This publication explores the definitions, opportunities and challenges for citizen science.

This research was conducted by RAND Europe.

This commentary is part of the RAND expert insight series. RAND Expert Insights present perspectives on timely policy issues. All RAND Expert Insights undergo peer review to ensure high standards for quality and objectivity.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.