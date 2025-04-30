Institutional Risk Analysis Maturity at the U. S. Department of Homeland Security

This paper presents an evaluation of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS’s) risk analysis maturity compared with the trajectory of risk analysis at other government organizations. These four government organizations have matured the practice and application of the risk analysis discipline in the past 50 years: the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the Federal Aviation Administration. Risk analysis in government organizations with longer histories than DHS’s reveals turning points that caused updates and modifications to their techniques and guidance documents. The authors reviewed policy, organizational, personnel, and resource aspects of each of these organizations to provide insights on the current state and future paths for maturing the use of risk analysis at DHS. In this paper, the authors identify areas in which further examination and analysis could be useful in guiding what paths DHS takes to mature its risk analysis capabilities. The findings will be of interest to individuals and organizations involved with management and oversight of DHS organizations.