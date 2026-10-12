Recursive Self-Improvement and Automated AI Research and Development

AI is already helping build better AI. The window for oversight is shrinking.

Artificial intelligence (AI) systems are already automating meaningful components of AI research and development. If those systems begin contributing to their own improvement—a phenomenon known as recursive self-improvement (RSI)—capability gains could arrive faster than institutions and governance can absorb.

In this paper, the authors examine the empirical state of AI systems contributing to their own improvement. The authors analyze current trends, introduce a taxonomy for categorizing RSI-relevant activity, and propose policy options that perform well across a range of plausible development trajectories.