If artificial intelligence systems begin to improve themselves, the resulting development cycle could outpace the ability of existing institutions and governance frameworks to adapt. The authors offer actionable policy recommendations for navigating the resulting uncertainties.
Recursive Self-Improvement and Automated AI Research and Development
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AI is already helping build better AI. The window for oversight is shrinking.
Artificial intelligence (AI) systems are already automating meaningful components of AI research and development. If those systems begin contributing to their own improvement—a phenomenon known as recursive self-improvement (RSI)—capability gains could arrive faster than institutions and governance can absorb.
In this paper, the authors examine the empirical state of AI systems contributing to their own improvement. The authors analyze current trends, introduce a taxonomy for categorizing RSI-relevant activity, and propose policy options that perform well across a range of plausible development trajectories.
Key Takeaways
AI systems are already automating significant parts of AI research.
Multiple frontier labs report that a majority of new code is AI-generated. However, no disclosed system sets its own research agenda or designs its own successors.
It is unclear how much AI is accelerating this.
No systematic reporting exists from frontier labs to leading hardware vendors on automation share, compute allocated to AI-directed experimentation, or the extent to which model improvement traces to AI-generated ideas.
AI conducting research inside labs is already a security problem.
These systems hold insider-level access to a lab’s most sensitive code, data, and models. Compromising an internally deployed research agent could subtly influence the development of future AI systems.
Sarma, Gopal P., Rachel Steratore, Michael Jacob, and Sunny D. Bhatt, Recursive Self-Improvement and Automated AI Research and Development, RAND Corporation, PE-A5068-1, October 2026. As of October 16, 2026: https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PEA5068-1.html
Chicago Manual of Style
Sarma, Gopal P., Rachel Steratore, Michael Jacob, and Sunny D. Bhatt, Recursive Self-Improvement and Automated AI Research and Development. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PEA5068-1.html.
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