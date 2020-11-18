The Geopolitics of South Korea–China Relations
Implications for U.S. Policy in the Indo-Pacific
Download eBook for Free
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.8 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
How are Beijing's growing influence and assertiveness in regional affairs affecting relations between South Korea and China? Since the 1992 diplomatic normalization between the two countries, attempts to upgrade bilateral strategic ties have repeatedly faced unmet expectations, revealing diverging interests at a deeper, geopolitical level. Recently, China has begun to approach South Korea–China relations as an intermediary mechanism for handling strategic competition with the United States. Meanwhile, South Korean leaders' own goals concerning North Korea are a key variable in efforts to build friendlier political relations with China.
China and South Korea's often diverging interests reveal three implications for U.S. policymakers. First, as Beijing becomes more ambitious about changing the status quo in Asia, it might seek to tighten Beijing-Seoul political relations as a way to weaken the U.S. alliance system in the region. Second, Beijing is unlikely to take any actions that would destabilize the North Korean regime, especially if U.S.-China competition grows more intense. This understanding should inform Washington and Seoul's policy coordination efforts toward Pyongyang. Third, South Korean progressives tend to draw closer to Chinese views on issues of North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs. However, it is important to keep in mind that South Korean desire for autonomy in foreign policy and inter-Korean relations does not mean that Seoul renders automatic support for Beijing's regional agenda.
Research conducted by
Funding for this research was provided by generous contributions from the Korea Foundation and the RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy Advisory Board. This research was conducted within the RAND National Security Research Division.
This report is part of the RAND Corporation perspective series. RAND perspectives present informed perspective on a timely topic that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND perspectives undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
Permission is given to duplicate this electronic document for personal use only, as long as it is unaltered and complete. Copies may not be duplicated for commercial purposes. Unauthorized posting of RAND PDFs to a non-RAND Web site is prohibited. RAND PDFs are protected under copyright law. For information on reprint and linking permissions, please visit the RAND Permissions page.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.