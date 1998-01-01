Technologieradar: Technologie profielen

Report
Technology Radar: Main Report and Executive Summary
Jan 1, 1998
Profielen van 15 Technologiegebieden [Profiles of 15 Technology Fields]
ResearchPublished 1998
This study was performed for the Directorate for Technology Policy, Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Netherlands. The two major purposes of the study were to (1) identify technologies of strategic importance to the Netherlands (based on a systematic global review of the future supply of technologies, the needs of Dutch industry, and the importance of the technologies to Dutch economic goals), and (2) assess the Dutch knowledge infrastructure available to support the development and use of the strategic technologies, and identify where problems in the knowledge supply exist or might arise. The information produced by the study is being used by the government in its dialogue with the business community and research networks concerning priority setting and investments in knowledge development. The project produced five reports — three are in English, and two are in Dutch. This report compares the knowledge buildup to the knowledge needs in the 15 technology fields identified as being strategic to the Netherlands. The report is based on interviews with technology demanders and technology suppliers in each of the 15 technology fields. The interviews identified possible gaps or problems between the demand for and the supply of these technologies and raised questions and issues for further discussion.
This publication is part of the RAND RAND Europe document series. The RAND Europe document series, produced by RAND Europe from 1998 to 2001, presented major research findings that addressed the challenges facing the public and private sectors.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.