Zout is niet Zoet [Salt is not Fresh]
De Schepenwet en de Raad voor de Transportveiligheid [The Shipping Law and the Transportation Safety Board]
ResearchPublished 1999
Incidents and accidents in any form of transportation are investigated in the Netherlands by the Raad voor Transport Veiligheid (RvTV) [Transportation Safety Board]. Shipping incidents are however, not yet included in the RvTV, and are still conducted by the Raad voor de Scheepvaart (RvS) [Board for Shipping]. Over time the RvS will be incorporated into the RvTV. This study investigates the judicial and legal boundary conditions under which the RvTV could already start investigations into shipping incidents, before the incorporation of the RvS. The study employed expert interviews, expert discussions and a legal comparison between the Shipping law and the RvTV. Results and recommendations made will provide input into the RvTV policy concerning shipping incidents.
Topics
Document Details
- Copyright: RAND Corporation
- Availability: Web-Only
- Year: 1999
- Pages: 30
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/RE99-001
- Document Number: RE-99-001-RVTV
Citation
Research conducted by
This publication is part of the RAND RAND Europe document series. The RAND Europe document series, produced by RAND Europe from 1998 to 2001, presented major research findings that addressed the challenges facing the public and private sectors.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.