Income Guarantees and the Working Poor in New York City

Results of an empirical analysis of the effects of proposed income maintenance programs indicate that the Family Assistance Program or similar legislation which does not require the payment of state supplements to those who are not presently on welfare would result in an appreciable although economically tolerable reduction in the supply of low-wage male labor in New York City. However, an attempt by the city or the state to supplement proposed federal programs by supporting families headed by working males at existing city welfare standards would probably be very expensive, both in the direct costs of assistance and the indirect costs associated with reductions in labor supply. The results also provide some evidence that the hours of work of male family heads in New York City are more responsive to changes in economic incentives than the hours of male family heads elsewhere in the nation.

This report is part of the RAND report series. The report was a product of RAND from 1948 to 1993 that represented the principal publication documenting and transmitting RAND's major research findings and final research.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.