Computers in Instruction

Proceedings of a RAND conference cosponsored by the National Science Foundation and the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education, attended by 150 persons from higher education, industry, and government who are in positions to influence the development of instructional computer use. About 25 speakers gave a range of answers to the questions: What will be the computer's capabilities and costs? How will computer services be provided to the campus? How will instructional material be provided? How will higher education be affected? Five major studies were reported by their leaders: Project CLUE (Computer Learning Under Evaluation); the National Academy of Engineering's Educational Technology Assessment; the M.I.T. study of the Impact of Technology on Higher Education; the RAND study; and the federal Commission on Instructional Technology's report to Congress and the President. This report also includes summaries of panel discussions; workshop recommendations for educational institutions, industry, and government; and two contributed papers.

