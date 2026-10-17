Simulation Model of Fire Department Operations
Program Description
ResearchPublished 1973
Program Description
ResearchPublished 1973
Programmer's guide to the fire department simulation used in New York to study the effects of changes in number and/or location of fire companies and the rules for dispatching and deploying them. Policies can be compared in terms of delays, workload on individual fire-fighting units, and coverage provided. Programmed in short subroutines to be easily modifiable, the model consists of three self-contained phases: (1) an incident generator, written in SIMSCRIPT I.5, that can be omitted when simulating specific actual incidents; (2) the actual simulation, mostly in SIMSCRIPT I.5; and (3) a postsimulation analysis, in FORTRAN. Processing 78 coverage samples or 11 alarms takes one CPU second on the IBM 360/65. Core requirements vary with size and detail; the sample shown used 212K of storage to simulate 24 units and summarize their responses in 24 classes. Flowcharts, program listings, and sample data decks and outputs are given. (See also R-1188/1.)
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