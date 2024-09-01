The Design and Implementation of Economic Surveys: Response to a Recession in Seattle (1970-72).
Describes the development of two questionnaires used in studying the economic impact of the 1970-1972 recession in Seattle. A household questionnaire measuring the general impact was used in selecting respondents for the more detailed job status change questionnaire, which explored the respondent's work history and the economic adjustments made in the specific households. The central focus of this report is on methodological issues: designation of the units of analysis, sample design, sample size, selection of respondents, determination of an acceptable response rate, and questionnaire construction. The final section discusses general questions of economic survey development. In general, the precise operational distinctions required for testing economic concepts are difficult to accommodate within the framework of exploratory research. 68 pp. Ref.
