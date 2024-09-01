Relating Technology to Acquisition Costs
Aircraft Turbine Engines
ResearchPublished 1974
Aircraft Turbine Engines
ResearchPublished 1974
A refinement of a technique developed in R-1017 for quantitatively assessing the technology sought in aircraft turbine engines in terms of the time of arrival of a demonstrated level of performance. The present report describes how that technique has been refined and related to development and production costs of military aircraft turbine engines. Resulting cost models, which incorporate the predicted time of arrival (TOA) of an engine with a specific set of technical characteristics at its 150-hr Model Qualification Test along with other specific "conventional" variables known to affect engine cost, are compared to models that exclude the TOA measure. Models incorporating technical parameters by themselves are also investigated. Incorporation of TOA yields a cost-estimating relationship that is superior to the equations based only on the conventional variables used in past studies. Cost equations incorporating TOA can be used to analyze performance schedule/cost tradeoffs and their associated risks; the standard and technology parameters models cannot.
This publication is part of the RAND report series. The report series, a product of RAND from 1948 to 1993, represented the principal publication documenting and transmitting RAND's major research findings and final research.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.