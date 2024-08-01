A Portable Technique for Cross-Referencing Large SIMSCRIPT II Computer Programs.
ResearchPublished 1974
Describes a program called the Cross-Reference Generator (CRG) that is available to produce a cross-reference table of all the occurrences of selected symbols in SIMSCRIPT II programs. Having a comprehensive index of where such symbols as subroutine names, variables, and labels appear within a program's text has been found to be exceptionally useful in understanding the large programs associated with military simulations and in keeping track of the various relationships within them. The report describes the kinds of tables that may be produced, the input conventions, and how to run the Cross-Reference Generator. Although originally written for cross-referencing IBM/360 SIMSCRIPT II programs, CRG is adaptable enough to process SIMSCRIPT II programs on other machines and programs written in other languages. 49 pp.
