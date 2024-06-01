Control Point Measurements on Mariner 9 Pictures.

A listing of all the measurements of the control points on the Mariner 9 pictures that were used in the computation of the June 1973 control net of Mars. These measurements are the basic data for the analytical areotriangulation, which yields coordinates for these points. The measurements, picture coordinate system, and removal of distortions are briefly discussed. A table lists 9,804 measurements of 1,645 points on 660 pictures. Each picture is identified by revolution and frame number as well as by the DAS reference time. (See also R-1309.) 140 pp. Ref.

