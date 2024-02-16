San Diego Clean Air Project: Summary Report.

This project, a San Diego County/RAND joint venture, sought to evaluate strategies for meeting the National Air Quality Standards in San Diego. Promising strategies for fixed sources, vehicle retrofit and inspection/maintenance, and transportation management are identified and compared. (Transportation management strategies include bus-system improvements, carpooling incentives, and gasoline surtaxes or rationing.) Superior combinations (considering both the value of forgone travel and strategy expenditures implied) were formed and then evaluated in terms of their various environmental, transportational, economic, and distributional impacts on San Diego. A preferred strategy for 1977 implementation is tentatively identified, with issues for resolution by implementation-planning. Alternative technical assumptions (emission factors, etc.) are critically evaluated, and their effect on strategy composition and impacts illustrated; reevaluation is recommended for several EPA-promulgated assumptions. The comprehensive analysis methodology developed by the project (also applicable to energy-conservation and transportation-improvement problems) is described; separately published appendixes provide details. 147 pp. Ref.

