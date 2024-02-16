The Motor Vehicle Emission and Cost Model (MOVEC): Model Description and Illustrative Applications.

A description of a computer model, MOVEC, as used to analyze possible additional emission control strategies for light-duty motor vehicles in the San Diego Clean Air Project. The model estimates the incremental annualized costs of such strategies for the region and distributes these costs by income group. MOVEC can be used to provide a time history of regional emission levels for a selected control strategy, and will calculate average emission and cost factors corresponding to a specified calendar year and control strategy. MOVEC also considers the effect of average trip speed on emissions. In addition, when emissions from other sources and the allowable regional emissions are specified, MOVEC estimates the light duty motor vehicle mileage reductions necessary (if any) to meet the air quality standard for each species. 101 pp. Ref.

