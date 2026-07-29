A Tradeoff Model for Selecting and Evaluating Regional Air Quality Control Strategies.
ResearchPublished 1973
Given both mobile and fixed sources of pollution, the number of feasible strategies for meeting regional air-quality standards becomes so vast that it is impractical to evaluate all of them in terms of detailed impacts. To aid in this process, the computer-based tradeoff model has been developed to evaluate alternative strategies, select superior strategies for further evaluation, and analyze the sensitivity of results to key assumptions. Given a fixed-source control strategy, a menu of retrofit-inspection/maintenance strategies, and a menu of transportation management strategies, the tradeoff model finds the best combination--i.e., the superior strategy--and calculates a variety of impacts. The best combination is defined as the one that meets the desired air-quality standard for the minimum value of the total-cost proxy, where this proxy includes both the net expenditure for strategy components and the monetary proxy for the social cost of forgone travel. 79 pp. Ref.
Document Details
- Copyright: RAND Corporation
- Availability: Web Only
- Year: 1973
- Pages: 79
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/pubs
- Document Number: R-1367-SD
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