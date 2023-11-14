Damage Probability Computer for Point Targets with P and Q Vulnerability Numbers

A circular sliderule for estimating expected outcomes of attacks against P-type overpressure-sensitive targets and Q-type dynamic-pressure-sensitive targets. Inputs to the computer are the target vulnerability number (PVN or QVN), the warhead yield, and the warhead delivery CEP. The damage probability calculation is based on the sigma-20 damage function for PVNs, and on the sigma-30 damage function for QVNs. Results are obtainable for both ground bursts and "optimal" airbursts. R-1380-1-PR is a reissue of the previous calculator R-1380-PR but with added scales and minor revisions. Two of the new scales show peak over-pressure and peak dynamic pressure as a function of yield calibrated to adjusted vulnerability number. Another scale shows maximum fireball radius, and the minimum height of burst for negligible local fallout, both as a function of yield. The damage probability calibration for QVNs is revised slightly to conform with recent bomb effects data. (See also R-1168, R-1168/1, R-1820.)

This report is part of the RAND report series. The report was a product of RAND from 1948 to 1993 that represented the principal publication documenting and transmitting RAND's major research findings and final research.

