Uncrackable Data Banks.

Partially answers a question raised by J. R. Coates, who asks if there are fundamental, logical, and mathematical principles by which one could conclude the existence of uncrackable databanks. If both protector and intruder have finite but unlimited resources, then it appears that an uncrackable databank as defined by Coates cannot, in principle, exist. If protector and intruder have limited resources, however, then an uncrackable databank may exist. 14 pp. Ref.

This report is part of the RAND Corporation Report series. The report was a product of the RAND Corporation from 1948 to 1993 that represented the principal publication documenting and transmitting RAND's major research findings and final research.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.