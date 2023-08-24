This article presents a numerical model of the general atmospheric circulation developed for studies of the genesis of climate. The cloudiness and moisture are determined in the process of integrating the appropriate equations, with evaporation from dry land ignored. Ocean temperatures are derived from observed data, to prevent overburdening the model with equations required to describe the oceanic circulation. The general atmospheric circulation north of the equator is considered for the winter season, although no numerical solutions are shown.

This report is part of the RAND Corporation Report series. The report was a product of the RAND Corporation from 1948 to 1993 that represented the principal publication documenting and transmitting RAND's major research findings and final research.

