Reducing Fire Engine Dispatching Delays
ResearchPublished 1972
ResearchPublished 1972
Discusses the results of a study of the dispatching operation in New York City Fire Department Communications Offices. The analysis was performed in late 1968 and early 1969 and resulted in several recommendations, notably that the borough of Brooklyn be divided into two parts for dispatching purposes; this recommendation was implemented in 1969. The work reported on here has served as input to the design of the Fire Department's planned computer-aided Management Information and Control System and is related to the larger effort of the Institute's fire project, which is aimed at improving the deployment of firefighting equipment. Our analysis shows that simple and inexpensive dispatching improvements get fire companies to fires faster.
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