Firehouse Site Evaluation Model
Description and User's Manual
ResearchPublished 1974
Description and User's Manual
ResearchPublished 1974
A manual to provide fire department planners, systems analysts and data processing personnel with documentation of a computer-based model that can be used to evaluate alternative arrangements of fire companies. The model provides a way to estimate the fire protection levels, measured in terms of travel times, travel distances and company workloads, that would result from implementation of any given configuration of companies. By comparing the fire protection levels resulting from one arrangement to those resulting from others, objective decisions can be made about the deployment of a city's fire companies. Information is provided about how and when to use the model, the model's assumptions, and its input/output requirements. An illustration of the use of the model in Trenton, New Jersey is included. There is also information for the data processing personnel who will be installing and maintaining the model.
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