Change in the Status of Women Across Generations in Asia
ResearchPublished 1985
ResearchPublished 1985
This report addresses several questions about changes in the activities and status of women in Pakistan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. It discusses differences in patterns and trends in these changes across the three countries, and the ways the status of women has improved across generations of families. It examines the factors that explain the patterns in education levels, age at marriage, and the distribution of occupations in these countries. The analysis is based on family and individual data from the Asian Marriage Surveys, which were fielded in 1979-1980.
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