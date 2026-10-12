The Structure of Field Space
ResearchPublished 1962
ResearchPublished 1962
Basic research directed toward an axiomatic formulation of field physics (namely, that area of physics concerned with field phenomena, such as electromagnetism, gravity, and nuclear forces). The Report does not attempt, like most formulations, to generalize a particular theory. Instead, the question is posed: What properties must any theory have if it is to provide an acceptable description of field phenomena? The answer, expressed mathematically, yields a structural theory of field theories. The study demonstrates the adequacy of the results by showing that the theories of gravitation, electromagnetism, matter, and vector-mesons are special cases of the structural theory.
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