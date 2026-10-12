Fire Insurance and the Inner City
ResearchPublished 1970
First in a series of projected reports on the private market in fire protection. This report describes the problems dealing with the state of fire insurance in the inner core of major metropolitan areas. Fire insurance plays a significant role in the economic health of inner-city neighborhoods because most financial institutions require a property to be covered by insurance before they will lend its owner any money. In recent years, inner-city property owners have had great difficulty in obtaining insurance coverage. After the civil disorders of the mid-1960s exacerbated the problem, federal legislation was introduced; while it has expanded the availability of insurance, coverage is still costly or unobtainable for many inner-city property owners. The sources of the problem lie in the decay of the inner city and the refusal of the insurance industry to adapt its methods to the changing urban environment. 41 pp.
Topics
Document Details
- Copyright: RAND Corporation
- Availability: Web Only
- Year: 1971
- Pages: 41
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/R703
- Document Number: R-703-NSF
Citation
RAND Style Manual
Chicago Manual of Style
This publication is part of the RAND report series. The report series, a product of RAND from 1948 to 1993, represented the principal publication documenting and transmitting RAND's major research findings and final research.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.