Relations between China and Israel have expanded rapidly since the early 2000s in numerous areas, including diplomacy, trade, investment, construction, educational partnerships, scientific cooperation, and tourism. Israel seeks to expand its diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties with the world's fastest-growing major economy and diversify its export markets and investments. China seeks Israel's advanced technology and values Israel's location as part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Chinese investments in Israel have grown substantially and include investments in high-tech companies that produce sensitive technologies as well as the construction and operation of key infrastructure projects. Chinese investment in sensitive technologies and construction of major Israeli infrastructure projects present distinct concerns for Israel and the United States. The authors examine the extent and nature of Chinese investments in Israeli technology and infrastructure and discuss the security implications these pose for Israel and the United States. The primary concern regarding investment relates to Chinese ownership of companies that might possess sensitive technology or data; concerns over construction are focused on the use of infrastructure projects to further Chinese foreign policy goals. The operation of infrastructure projects affords China unique surveillance opportunities and possibly economic and political levers of influence. The report concludes with a set of open-ended questions that merit further investigation to better understand the magnitude of risks associated with Chinese investment in the Israeli market.

