Joint Requirements Framework for Collaboration at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
ResearchPublished Sep 6, 2022
To help the U.S. Department of Homeland Security plan and assess joint activities, researchers created a framework consisting of a decision aid incorporating factors to consider when forming joint programs and collaborations, a taxonomy of jointness types, a tool for selecting program types, and recommendations for structuring joint programs for success.
ResearchPublished Sep 6, 2022
Researchers created a framework for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to determine suitability and structuring of joint activities. The framework consists of a decision aid that incorporates the factors that should be considered when forming joint programs and collaborations, a taxonomy of five types of joint programs along the jointness spectrum, a notional tool for selecting program type, and recommendations for structuring joint programs to increase the likelihood of their success.
Joint programs have been initiated for various reasons, and they are not new to the government acquisition process. Congress has the authority to mandate joint program formation and has sometimes done so for the U.S. Department of Defense. Congress could mandate joint program formation in DHS in the future, and Components could benefit from being prepared in the event of congressional mandate. In addition, DHS leadership could mandate joint program formation, or the Joint Requirements Council could recommend engaging in joint activities. Joint program formation has been used to reduce cross-Component rivalry, and joint programs are often intended to improve cost-effectiveness across programs, both during the acquisition process and throughout the life cycle of a system or capability when acquisition needs are aligned. Beyond cost savings, there are other reasons for pursuing joint programs.
This research and analysis were sponsored by the Joint Requirements Council and conducted within the Acquisition and Development Program of the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC).
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