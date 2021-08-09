Addressing societal challenges in Norway

Project
Tackling societal challenges and guiding the future of research and innovation in Norway
The Research Council of Norway (RCN) has identified five core strategic areas within which to deliver high-impact research and innovation (R&I). Centred around these areas and using a participatory foresight approach, the study articulated priority missions that the RCN could consider implementing in the future to address societal challenges, and potential structural measures needed to aid the development of a resilient R&I environment in Norway.
Key trends, future scenarios, missions and structural measures
The Research Council of Norway (RCN), the national funding agency for research and innovation (R&I) in Norway, has identified five 'strategic areas' in its current strategy (2020-2024): health and welfare; oceans; green transition; technology and digitalisation; and cohesion and globalisation. The RCN is focussing its priorities on delivering high-impact R&I within these areas. All five areas are intrinsically linked to societal challenges, both within and outside Norway. The COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact it has had on a global scale, has served as a stark reminder that these challenges need to be urgently addressed, not least to ensure that countries — and R&I systems — are better prepared for the future and to help build resilience.
RAND Europe and DAMVAD Analytics conducted a foresight study to provide evidence for the RCN's input to the 2022 revision of the Long-Term Plan for Research and Higher Education 2019-2028, which specifies the Norwegian government's ambitions, key objectives and priority areas for research and higher education. The study specifically identified a set of priority missions or targeted policy actions for the next ten years that the RCN could consider implementing in the future, and potential structural measures needed to aid the development of a resilient R&I environment in Norway. The research team adopted a mixed-methods, participatory approach to the research involving a variety of data collection tools such as trend analyses, literature reviews, stakeholder interviews, focus groups, an online survey of the public, crowdsourcing ideas and information from experts, future scenario analyses and workshops.
The research team produced nine publications, all of which are available for download above.
