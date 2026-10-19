Retaining U.S. Air Force Combat Aviation Experience

The Department of the Air Force continues to face a persistent fighter pilot shortage driven not only by production shortfalls, but also by difficulty retaining experienced aviators, particularly instructor-qualified pilots needed to absorb and develop inexperienced aircrew. This dissertation examines whether alternative instructor career paths could help alleviate those pressures and what barriers may limit their successful implementation. It employs a mixed-methods research design combining a dynamic, stochastic Python simulation model of fighter-community personnel flows and absorption dynamics with semi-structured interviews with Combat Air Force instructor pilots and first-assignment instructor pilots.

The analysis finds that alternative instructor career paths can modestly improve operational experience levels, but their near-term effects on key absorption outcomes remain limited under current fighter inventory conditions. Interview findings indicated that assignment location, institutional distrust, and uncertainty about how specialized career tracks fit within traditional career norms are the primary barriers to implementation, while stability, control, and flexibility are central to voluntary uptake.

Collectively, these findings show that fighter pilot retention and absorption are shaped by the interaction of personnel policy, assignment systems, career incentives, and operational demands rather than by any single reform. This dissertation contributes a framework for evaluating alternative aviator career paths not only by participation rates, but also by their ability to preserve critical experience and reduce strain on operational squadrons. Policy recommendations include prioritizing assignment stability and location preference, tailoring incentives to different career-stage populations, and designing specialized career tracks as credible and professionally legitimate pathways supported by clear developmental opportunities.