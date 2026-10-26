Ethical Risk, Sovereignty, and Research Governance

This dissertation examines research ethics, Tribal sovereignty, and research governance in Southeast Alaska. It asks how institutional and Indigenous research ethics differ in the moral units, ethical goods, ethical risk, and sources of ethical authority they recognize; how those systems operate in Southeast Alaska research relationships; and what practical approaches strengthen the interface between them.

The study uses qualitative and comparative policy analysis, drawing on the Southeast Alaska legal and governance context; research ethics frameworks in the United States, Northern Canada, and New Zealand; semi-structured interviews with individuals experienced in Tribal research relationships and governance; and additional Tribal contacts to assess thematic saturation and regional coverage.

The findings show that institutional and Tribal ethical systems operate as complementary and coexisting systems that address different dimensions of the same research activity. Deliberate mutual recognition strengthens ethical risk governance when distinct responsibilities are preserved and Tribal priorities, knowledge, and governance can influence research decisions. The dissertation identifies what it calls the good neighbor principle: Researchers make themselves known, ask for permissions, listen to local knowledge and concerns, maintain communication, and remain accountable to the relationships their research creates. The principle provides a practical means of bringing mutual recognition into the research relationship.

The dissertation concludes that ethical research governance depends not only on formal protections and approval processes but on relationships, decision space, accountability, and the ability of Tribal knowledge and governance to shape research. It offers practical recommendations for researchers, Tribal governments, Institutional Review Boards and universities, and funders.