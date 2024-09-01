ENGAGED Toolkit: Disaster Skills Self-Assessment

Instructions This tool is an interactive version of the rating scale charts found in Section Two: Disaster Skills Self-Assessment of the ENGAGED Toolkit. The tool consists of four rating scale charts, and then a summary page that will give you an overview of your ratings. You will fill out one rating scale chart for each of the domains below. Roles and Responsibilities Your organization's roles and responsibilities and plans to coordinate with government agencies and with other NGOs Assets Your organization's awareness of your own organizational assets, as well as the assets of other NGOs Communication Your organization's plans to communicate with employees and constituents Long-Term Recovery Your organization's plans to address disaster consequences over the long term (i.e., months and years after disaster strikes) The following activities will help to orient you to key issues that NGOs should consider to improve their engagement in disasters. Users should try to complete these activities before filling in the rating scale charts: Download the Toolkit (PDF). Review the information in Section Two: Disaster Skills Self-Assessment. Go through the reflection questions for each domain. Complete the improvement plans.

Domain: Roles and Responsibilities Go to the Roles and Responsibilities in Action section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. Review the indicators for your type of organization, which tell you whether your roles and responsibilities are clearly defined. Consider the Reflection Questions regarding your organization's roles and responsibilities in that same section. Then rate the extent to which roles and responsibilities (R&R) are understood and clearly reflected in plans and practice for your organization. For each row, select a rating from 1 (needs a lot of improvement) to 4 (is a strength). Understanding 1, Very little understanding of R&R s of my organization in relation to others

2, Some understanding of R&R s of my organization in relation to others

3, Mostly understand R&R s of my organization in relation to others

4, Completely understand R&R s of my organization in relation to others
Reflected in Plans 1, No plan or plan does not clearly lay out any of our R&R s in relation to others

2, Plan clearly lays out some of our R&R s in relation to others

3, Plan clearly lays out most of our R&R s in relation to others

4, Plan clearly lays out all of our R&R s in relation to others
Reflected in Practice 1, No outreach to other key organizations to clarify our R&R s or to learn more about their R&R s

2, Outreach to some other key organizations to clarify our R&R s or to learn more about their R&R s

3, Outreach to most other key organizations to clarify our R&R s or to learn more about their R&R s

4, Outreach to all other key organizations to clarify our R&R s or to learn more about their R&R s

Domain: Assets Go to the Assets in Action section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. Review the table showing the array of assets (e.g., competencies, relationships, data, money) for an array of different types of organizations. Use the Reflection Questions to identify key assets your organization brings to disaster response and recovery.Then rate the extent to which your organization has access to the assets needed to fulfill the roles and responsibilities identified in Domain 1. For each row, select a rating from 1 (needs a lot of improvement) to 4 (is a strength). Understanding 1, Have not yet thought of how my organization's assets might be used during a disaster

2, Have done some thinking about how my organization's assets might be used during a disaster, but have not yet shared this with other organization's

3, Mostly know how my organization's assets might be used during a disaster, and have begun sharing this with other organization's

4, Completely aware of how my organization's assets will be used during a disaster; other organizations have been notified as well
Reflected in Plans 1, Key assets not reflected in my organization's or community's emergency plan

2, Some key assets reflected in my organizations plan, but not in community plans

3, All key assets reflected in my organization's plan, but only some in my community's plan

4, All key assets reflected in both my organization's and my community's emergency plans
Reflected in Practice 1, Do not have all the assets my organization needs to fulfill its R&R

2, Have some of the assets my organization needs to fulfill its R&R

3, Have most or all of the assets my organization needs to fulfill its R&R , but have not participated in past disasters or disaster drills or exercises to demonstrate the availability of these assets

4, Have most or all of the assets my organization needs to fulfill its R&R , and have participated in past disasters or disaster drills or exercises to demonstrate the availability of these assets

Domain: Communication in Action Go to the Communication in Action section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. Review the indicators for your type of organization, which describe how NGOs have developed resilient communication strategies for reaching and tracking employees and constituents. Use the Reflection Questions to consider ideas about employee/constituent groups and key partners for international aid organizations, in-country nonprofit organizations, philanthropic organizations, and private businesses. Then rate the extent to which your organization has addressed communication requirements identified in Domain 3. For each row, select a rating from 1 (needs a lot of improvement) to 4 (is a strength). Understanding 1, Have not yet identified the essential information about employees and/or constituents or communication channels to be used during a disaster

2, Have done some thinking about the essential information about employees and/or constituents or communication channels to be used during a disaster

3, Mostly know the essential information about employees and/or constituents or communication channels to be used during a disaster

4, Completely aware of the essential information about employees and/or constituents or communication channels to be used during a disaster
Reflected in Plans 1, Ways to communicate with employees, constituents, and partners are not yet reflected in my organization's plan

2, Some ways to communicate with either employees, constituents, or partners are reflected in my organization's plan

3, Most ways to communicate with employees, constituents, and partners are reflected in my organization's plan

4, Comprehensive account of the ways to communicate with employees, constituents, and partners are reflected in my organization's plan
Reflected in Practice 1, Do not have a systematic process in place for tracking essential information from employees and constituents

2, Have a systematic process in place for tracking some of the essential information from employees and constituents

3, Have a systematic process in place for tracking all of the essential information from employees and constituents, but have not tested the system

4, Have a systematic process in place for tracking all of the essential information from employees and constituents, and have tested the system through a drill or exercise

Domain: Long-Term Recovery Go to the Long-Term Recovery in Action section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. Use the Reflection Questions to consider your organization's position in supporting the community's ability to rebound and recover quickly and effectively. Then rate the extent to which your organization has planned for long-term recovery. For each row, select a rating from 1 (needs a lot of improvement) to 4 (is a strength). Understanding 1, Have done no thinking about long-term recovery

2, Have done some consideration of core elements of the recovery plan but have not connected with other organizations

3, Have planned what should go in a long-term recovery plan, and have started conversations with other organizations

4, Have a good understanding of what our organization needs to do for long-term recovery, both for the organization and with the community
Reflected in Plans 1, Have no plan

2, Have discussed a plan, but not formalize

3, Have a formal plan, but have not exercised

4, Have a well-developed plan
Reflected in Practice 1, Our organization has not practiced the plan

2, Our organization has done some exercising, but only within the organization and not with other groups

3, Our organization has exercised and connected with other organizations to test the plan

4, Our organization has exercised the plan with other organizations, and has incorporated feedback into plan improvement