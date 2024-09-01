ENGAGED Toolkit: Disaster Skills Self-Assessment
Instructions
This tool is an interactive version of the rating scale charts found in Section Two: Disaster Skills Self-Assessment of the ENGAGED Toolkit. The tool consists of four rating scale charts, and then a summary page that will give you an overview of your ratings.
You will fill out one rating scale chart for each of the domains below.
-
Roles and Responsibilities
Your organization's roles and responsibilities and plans to coordinate with government agencies and with other NGOs
-
Assets
Your organization's awareness of your own organizational assets, as well as the assets of other NGOs
-
Communication
Your organization's plans to communicate with employees and constituents
-
Long-Term Recovery
Your organization's plans to address disaster consequences over the long term (i.e., months and years after disaster strikes)
The following activities will help to orient you to key issues that NGOs should consider to improve their engagement in disasters.
Users should try to complete these activities before filling in the rating scale charts:
- Download the Toolkit (PDF).
- Review the information in Section Two: Disaster Skills Self-Assessment.
- Go through the reflection questions for each domain.
- Complete the improvement plans.
Domain: Roles and Responsibilities
Go to the Roles and Responsibilities in Action section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. Review the indicators for your type of organization, which tell you whether your roles and responsibilities are clearly defined. Consider the Reflection Questions regarding your organization's roles and responsibilities in that same section. Then rate the extent to which roles and responsibilities (R&R) are understood and clearly reflected in plans and practice for your organization.
For each row, select a rating from 1 (needs a lot of improvement) to 4 (is a strength).
Domain: Assets
Go to the Assets in Action section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. Review the table showing the array of assets (e.g., competencies, relationships, data, money) for an array of different types of organizations. Use the Reflection Questions to identify key assets your organization brings to disaster response and recovery.Then rate the extent to which your organization has access to the assets needed to fulfill the roles and responsibilities identified in Domain 1.
For each row, select a rating from 1 (needs a lot of improvement) to 4 (is a strength).
Domain: Communication in Action
Go to the Communication in Action section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. Review the indicators for your type of organization, which describe how NGOs have developed resilient communication strategies for reaching and tracking employees and constituents. Use the Reflection Questions to consider ideas about employee/constituent groups and key partners for international aid organizations, in-country nonprofit organizations, philanthropic organizations, and private businesses. Then rate the extent to which your organization has addressed communication requirements identified in Domain 3.
For each row, select a rating from 1 (needs a lot of improvement) to 4 (is a strength).
Domain: Long-Term Recovery
Go to the Long-Term Recovery in Action section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. Use the Reflection Questions to consider your organization's position in supporting the community's ability to rebound and recover quickly and effectively. Then rate the extent to which your organization has planned for long-term recovery.
For each row, select a rating from 1 (needs a lot of improvement) to 4 (is a strength).
Summary Results
Here are your summary results of your ratings across the four domains.
|Domain
|Rating Scores
|Totals
|Understanding
|Reflected in Plans
|Reflected in Practice
|Roles and Responsibilities
|0
|Assets
|0
|Communication
|0
|Long-Term recovery
|0
|
Your overall rating indicates:
Your organization is at a basic level with regard to its ability to be an effective partner in disaster response and recovery. Please review your domain-specific rating scores to think about which domains need improvement. To assist you with this process, please go to the Summary Results of the Disaster Skills Self-Assessment section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. A table is provided to help you plan your improvement activities by domain, with columns for you to assign a person to lead each activity and a date for completion.
Your organization is at an intermediate level with regard to its ability to be an effective partner in disaster response and recovery. Please review your domain-specific rating scores to think about which domains need improvement. To assist you with this process, please go to the Summary Results of the Disaster Skills Self-Assessment section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. A table is provided to help you plan your improvement activities by domain, with columns for you to assign a person to lead each activity and a date for completion.
Your organization is at a high level with regard to its ability to be an effective partner in disaster response and recovery. Your organization may be interested in building upon the work you have already completed in these domains with new goals. To assist you with this process, please go to the Summary Results of the Disaster Skills Self-Assessment section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. A table is provided to help you plan your improvement activities by domain, with columns for you to assign a person to lead each activity and a date for completion.
|Overall Rating 0
Roles and Responsibilities
|Understanding
|Reflected in Plans
|Reflected in Practice
|Total
|0
Assets
|Understanding
|Reflected in Plans
|Reflected in Practice
|Total
|0
Communication
|Understanding
|Reflected in Plans
|Reflected in Practice
|Total
|0
Long-Term recovery
|Understanding
|Reflected in Plans
|Reflected in Practice
|Total
|0
Overall Rating
0
Your overall rating indicates:
Your organization is at a basic level with regard to its ability to be an effective partner in disaster response and recovery. Please review your domain-specific rating scores to think about which domains need improvement. To assist you with this process, please go to the Summary Results of the Disaster Skills Self-Assessment section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. A table is provided to help you plan your improvement activities by domain, with columns for you to assign a person to lead each activity and a date for completion.
Your organization is at an intermediate level with regard to its ability to be an effective partner in disaster response and recovery. Please review your domain-specific rating scores to think about which domains need improvement. To assist you with this process, please go to the Summary Results of the Disaster Skills Self-Assessment section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. A table is provided to help you plan your improvement activities by domain, with columns for you to assign a person to lead each activity and a date for completion.
Your organization is at a high level with regard to its ability to be an effective partner in disaster response and recovery. Your organization may be interested in building upon the work you have already completed in these domains with new goals. To assist you with this process, please go to the Summary Results of the Disaster Skills Self-Assessment section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. A table is provided to help you plan your improvement activities by domain, with columns for you to assign a person to lead each activity and a date for completion.
This work was sponsored by the Ford Foundation.