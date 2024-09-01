ENGAGED Toolkit: Disaster Skills Self-Assessment

Instructions

This tool is an interactive version of the rating scale charts found in Section Two: Disaster Skills Self-Assessment of the ENGAGED Toolkit. The tool consists of four rating scale charts, and then a summary page that will give you an overview of your ratings.

You will fill out one rating scale chart for each of the domains below.

  1. Roles and Responsibilities

    Your organization's roles and responsibilities and plans to coordinate with government agencies and with other NGOs

  2. Assets

    Your organization's awareness of your own organizational assets, as well as the assets of other NGOs

  3. Communication

    Your organization's plans to communicate with employees and constituents

  4. Long-Term Recovery

    Your organization's plans to address disaster consequences over the long term (i.e., months and years after disaster strikes)

The following activities will help to orient you to key issues that NGOs should consider to improve their engagement in disasters.

Users should try to complete these activities before filling in the rating scale charts:

  1. Download the Toolkit (PDF).
  2. Review the information in Section Two: Disaster Skills Self-Assessment.
  3. Go through the reflection questions for each domain.
  4. Complete the improvement plans.

Domain: Roles and Responsibilities

Go to the Roles and Responsibilities in Action section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. Review the indicators for your type of organization, which tell you whether your roles and responsibilities are clearly defined. Consider the Reflection Questions regarding your organization's roles and responsibilities in that same section. Then rate the extent to which roles and responsibilities (R&R) are understood and clearly reflected in plans and practice for your organization.

For each row, select a rating from 1 (needs a lot of improvement) to 4 (is a strength).

Understanding
0 No rating selected
Reflected in Plans
0 No rating selected
Reflected in Practice
0 No rating selected

Domain: Assets

Go to the Assets in Action section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. Review the table showing the array of assets (e.g., competencies, relationships, data, money) for an array of different types of organizations. Use the Reflection Questions to identify key assets your organization brings to disaster response and recovery.Then rate the extent to which your organization has access to the assets needed to fulfill the roles and responsibilities identified in Domain 1.

For each row, select a rating from 1 (needs a lot of improvement) to 4 (is a strength).

Understanding
0 No rating selected
Reflected in Plans
0 No rating selected
Reflected in Practice
0 No rating selected

Domain: Communication in Action

Go to the Communication in Action section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. Review the indicators for your type of organization, which describe how NGOs have developed resilient communication strategies for reaching and tracking employees and constituents. Use the Reflection Questions to consider ideas about employee/constituent groups and key partners for international aid organizations, in-country nonprofit organizations, philanthropic organizations, and private businesses. Then rate the extent to which your organization has addressed communication requirements identified in Domain 3.

For each row, select a rating from 1 (needs a lot of improvement) to 4 (is a strength).

Understanding
0 No rating selected
Reflected in Plans
0 No rating selected
Reflected in Practice
0 No rating selected

Domain: Long-Term Recovery

Go to the Long-Term Recovery in Action section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Two. Use the Reflection Questions to consider your organization's position in supporting the community's ability to rebound and recover quickly and effectively. Then rate the extent to which your organization has planned for long-term recovery.

For each row, select a rating from 1 (needs a lot of improvement) to 4 (is a strength).

Understanding
0 No rating selected
Reflected in Plans
0 No rating selected
Reflected in Practice
0 No rating selected

Summary Results

Here are your summary results of your ratings across the four domains.

Domain Rating Scores Totals
Understanding Reflected in Plans Reflected in Practice
Roles and Responsibilities 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0
Assets 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0
Communication 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0
Long-Term recovery 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0

Your overall rating indicates:

 Overall Rating 0

Roles and Responsibilities

Understanding0 No rating selected
Reflected in Plans0 No rating selected
Reflected in Practice0 No rating selected
Total0

Assets

Understanding0 No rating selected
Reflected in Plans0 No rating selected
Reflected in Practice0 No rating selected
Total0

Communication

Understanding0 No rating selected
Reflected in Plans0 No rating selected
Reflected in Practice0 No rating selected
Total0

Long-Term recovery

Understanding0 No rating selected
Reflected in Plans0 No rating selected
Reflected in Practice0 No rating selected
Total0

Overall Rating

0

Your overall rating indicates:

