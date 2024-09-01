ENGAGED Toolkit: Assessing Past Partnerships
Instructions
This tool is an interactive version of the rating scale charts found in Section Three: Assessing Past Partnerships of the ENGAGED Toolkit. The tool consists of six rating scale charts, and then a summary page that will give you an overview of your ratings.
You will fill out one rating scale chart for each of the dimensions below:
- Improve organizational role clarity
- Understand and improve cultural support
- Improve trust
- Clarify financing plans
- Develop policies to improve engagement
- Develop organizational accountability mechanisms.
The following activities will help to orient you to key issues that NGOs should consider to improve their engagement in disasters.
Users should try to complete these activities before filling in the rating scale charts:
- Download the Toolkit (PDF).
- Review the information in Section Three: Assessing Past Partnerships.
- Complete the organization inventory.
- Go through the reflection questions.
Dimension: Improve organizational role clarity
Review your completed organization inventory. Think about those organizations with which your NGO has partnerships. Consider how well defined their roles are in your organization's activities.
For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement).
Dimension: Understand and improve cultural support
Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether cultural support exists for the involvement of each type of NGO in disaster response and recovery in your community.
For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement).
Dimension: Improve trust
Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether your organization trusts in the reliability of each type of NGO in disaster response and recovery in your community.
For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement).
Dimension: Clarify financing plans
Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether your organization has clear information on the financing of each type of NGO in disaster response and recovery in your community.
For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement).
Dimension: Develop policies to improve engagement
Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether there is policy or legal support for engagement with each type of organization in disaster response and recovery in your community.
For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement).
Dimension: Develop organizational accountability mechanisms
Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether each type of organization in disaster response and recovery in your community has an accountability plan with regard to the services that they are responsible for delivering.
For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement).
Summary Results
Here are the summary results of your ratings across the six dimensions.
|Dimension
|Rating Scores
|Totals
|International aid
|Nonprofit
|Philanthropic
|Business
|Improve organizational role clarity
|0
|Understand and improve cultural support
|0
|Improve trust
|0
|Clarify financing plans
|0
|Develop policies to improve engagement
|0
|Develop organizational accountability mechanisms
|0
|
Your overall rating indicates:
Your partnership environment is at a basic level with regard to the foundational building blocks of functional partnerships, such as transparency, accountability, and public support. Please review your dimension-specific rating scores to think about which dimensions need improvement. To assist you with this process, please go to the Partnership Improvement Plan section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Three. A table is provided to help you plan your improvement activities by dimension, with columns for you to assign a person to lead each activity and a date for completion.
Your partnership environment is at an intermediate level with regard to the foundational building blocks of functional partnerships, such as transparency, accountability, and public support. Please review your dimension-specific rating scores to think about which dimensions need improvement. To assist you with this process, please go to the Partnership Improvement Plan section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Three. A table is provided to help you plan your improvement activities by dimension, with columns for you to assign a person to lead each activity and a date for completion.
Your partnership environment is at a high level with regard to the foundational building blocks of functional partnerships, such as transparency, accountability, and public support. Your organization may be interested in leveraging the strengths of your partnership environment to achieve new goals. To assist you with this process, please go to the Partnership Improvement Plan section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Three. A table is provided to help you plan your improvement activities by dimension, with columns for you to assign a person to lead each activity and a date for completion.
|Overall Rating 0
Improve organizational role clarity
|International aid
|Nonprofit
|Philantropic
|Business
|Total
|0
Understand and improve cultural support
|International aid
|Nonprofit
|Philantropic
|Business
|Total
|0
Improve trust
|International aid
|Nonprofit
|Philantropic
|Business
|Total
|0
Clarify financing plans
|International aid
|Nonprofit
|Philantropic
|Business
|Total
|0
Develop policies to improve engagement
|International aid
|Nonprofit
|Philantropic
|Business
|Total
|0
Develop organizational accountability mechanisms
|International aid
|Nonprofit
|Philantropic
|Business
|Total
|0
Overall Rating
0
This work was sponsored by the Ford Foundation.