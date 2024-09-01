ENGAGED Toolkit: Assessing Past Partnerships

Instructions

This tool is an interactive version of the rating scale charts found in Section Three: Assessing Past Partnerships of the ENGAGED Toolkit. The tool consists of six rating scale charts, and then a summary page that will give you an overview of your ratings.

You will fill out one rating scale chart for each of the dimensions below:

  1. Improve organizational role clarity
  2. Understand and improve cultural support
  3. Improve trust
  4. Clarify financing plans
  5. Develop policies to improve engagement
  6. Develop organizational accountability mechanisms.

The following activities will help to orient you to key issues that NGOs should consider to improve their engagement in disasters.

Users should try to complete these activities before filling in the rating scale charts:

  1. Download the Toolkit (PDF).
  2. Review the information in Section Three: Assessing Past Partnerships.
  3. Complete the organization inventory.
  4. Go through the reflection questions.

Dimension: Improve organizational role clarity

Review your completed organization inventory. Think about those organizations with which your NGO has partnerships. Consider how well defined their roles are in your organization's activities.

For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement).

International aid
0 No rating selected
Nonprofit
0 No rating selected
Philanthropic
0 No rating selected
Business
0 No rating selected

Dimension: Understand and improve cultural support

Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether cultural support exists for the involvement of each type of NGO in disaster response and recovery in your community.

For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement).

International aid
0 No rating selected
Nonprofit
0 No rating selected
Philanthropic
0 No rating selected
Business
0 No rating selected

Dimension: Improve trust

Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether your organization trusts in the reliability of each type of NGO in disaster response and recovery in your community.

For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement).

International aid
0 No rating selected
Nonprofit
0 No rating selected
Philanthropic
0 No rating selected
Business
0 No rating selected

Dimension: Clarify financing plans

Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether your organization has clear information on the financing of each type of NGO in disaster response and recovery in your community.

For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement).

International aid
0 No rating selected
Nonprofit
0 No rating selected
Philanthropic
0 No rating selected
Business
0 No rating selected

Dimension: Develop policies to improve engagement

Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether there is policy or legal support for engagement with each type of organization in disaster response and recovery in your community.

For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement).

International aid
0 No rating selected
Nonprofit
0 No rating selected
Philanthropic
0 No rating selected
Business
0 No rating selected

Dimension: Develop organizational accountability mechanisms

Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether each type of organization in disaster response and recovery in your community has an accountability plan with regard to the services that they are responsible for delivering.

For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement).

International aid
0 No rating selected
Nonprofit
0 No rating selected
Philanthropic
0 No rating selected
Business
0 No rating selected

Summary Results

Here are the summary results of your ratings across the six dimensions.

Dimension Rating Scores Totals
International aid Nonprofit Philanthropic Business
Improve organizational role clarity 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0
Understand and improve cultural support 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0
Improve trust 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0
Clarify financing plans 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0
Develop policies to improve engagement 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0
Develop organizational accountability mechanisms 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0 No rating selected 0

Your overall rating indicates:

Your partnership environment is at a basic level with regard to the foundational building blocks of functional partnerships, such as transparency, accountability, and public support. Please review your dimension-specific rating scores to think about which dimensions need improvement. To assist you with this process, please go to the Partnership Improvement Plan section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Three. A table is provided to help you plan your improvement activities by dimension, with columns for you to assign a person to lead each activity and a date for completion.

Your partnership environment is at an intermediate level with regard to the foundational building blocks of functional partnerships, such as transparency, accountability, and public support. Please review your dimension-specific rating scores to think about which dimensions need improvement. To assist you with this process, please go to the Partnership Improvement Plan section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Three. A table is provided to help you plan your improvement activities by dimension, with columns for you to assign a person to lead each activity and a date for completion.

Your partnership environment is at a high level with regard to the foundational building blocks of functional partnerships, such as transparency, accountability, and public support. Your organization may be interested in leveraging the strengths of your partnership environment to achieve new goals. To assist you with this process, please go to the Partnership Improvement Plan section of the ENGAGED Toolkit, Section Three. A table is provided to help you plan your improvement activities by dimension, with columns for you to assign a person to lead each activity and a date for completion.

 Overall Rating 0

