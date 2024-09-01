ENGAGED Toolkit: Assessing Past Partnerships

Instructions This tool is an interactive version of the rating scale charts found in Section Three: Assessing Past Partnerships of the ENGAGED Toolkit. The tool consists of six rating scale charts, and then a summary page that will give you an overview of your ratings. You will fill out one rating scale chart for each of the dimensions below: Improve organizational role clarity Understand and improve cultural support Improve trust Clarify financing plans Develop policies to improve engagement Develop organizational accountability mechanisms. The following activities will help to orient you to key issues that NGOs should consider to improve their engagement in disasters. Users should try to complete these activities before filling in the rating scale charts: Download the Toolkit (PDF). Review the information in Section Three: Assessing Past Partnerships. Complete the organization inventory. Go through the reflection questions.

Dimension: Improve organizational role clarity Review your completed organization inventory. Think about those organizations with which your NGO has partnerships. Consider how well defined their roles are in your organization's activities. For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement). International aid 1, No understanding of role

2, Some understanding of role

3, Somewhat strong understanding of role

4, Complete understanding of role 0 No rating selected Nonprofit 1, No understanding of role

2, Some understanding of role

3, Somewhat strong understanding of role

4, Complete understanding of role 0 No rating selected Philanthropic 1, No understanding of role

2, Some understanding of role

3, Somewhat strong understanding of role

4, Complete understanding of role 0 No rating selected Business 1, No understanding of role

2, Some understanding of role

3, Somewhat strong understanding of role

4, Complete understanding of role 0 No rating selected

Dimension: Understand and improve cultural support Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether cultural support exists for the involvement of each type of NGO in disaster response and recovery in your community. For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement). International aid 1, No cultural support for the organization

2, Some cultural support for the organization

3, Somewhat strong cultural support for the organization

4, Complete cultural support for the organization 0 No rating selected Nonprofit 1, No cultural support for the organization

2, Some cultural support for the organization

3, Somewhat strong cultural support for the organization

4, Complete cultural support for the organization 0 No rating selected Philanthropic 1, No cultural support for the organization

2, Some cultural support for the organization

3, Somewhat strong cultural support for the organization

4, Complete cultural support for the organization 0 No rating selected Business 1, No cultural support for the organization

2, Some cultural support for the organization

3, Somewhat strong cultural support for the organization

4, Complete cultural support for the organization 0 No rating selected

Dimension: Improve trust Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether your organization trusts in the reliability of each type of NGO in disaster response and recovery in your community. For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement). International aid 1, No trust in the organization's reliability

2, Some trust in the organization's reliability but not solid

3, Somewhat strong trust in the organization's reliability

4, Considerable trust in the organization's reliability 0 No rating selected Nonprofit 1, No trust in the organization's reliability

2, Some trust in the organization's reliability but not solid

3, Somewhat strong trust in the organization's reliability

4, Considerable trust in the organization's reliability 0 No rating selected Philanthropic 1, No trust in the organization's reliability

2, Some trust in the organization's reliability but not solid

3, Somewhat strong trust in the organization's reliability

4, Considerable trust in the organization's reliability 0 No rating selected Business 1, No trust in the organization's reliability

2, Some trust in the organization's reliability but not solid

3, Somewhat strong trust in the organization's reliability

4, Considerable trust in the organization's reliability 0 No rating selected

Dimension: Clarify financing plans Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether your organization has clear information on the financing of each type of NGO in disaster response and recovery in your community. For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement). International aid 1, No plan for financing

2, Limited information on financing

3, Fairly complete financing plan

4, Comprehensive financing plan 0 No rating selected Nonprofit 1, No plan for financing

2, Limited information on financing

3, Fairly complete financing plan

4, Comprehensive financing plan 0 No rating selected Philanthropic 1, No plan for financing

2, Limited information on financing

3, Fairly complete financing plan

4, Comprehensive financing plan 0 No rating selected Business 1, No plan for financing

2, Limited information on financing

3, Fairly complete financing plan

4, Comprehensive financing plan 0 No rating selected

Dimension: Develop policies to improve engagement Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether there is policy or legal support for engagement with each type of organization in disaster response and recovery in your community. For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement). International aid 1, No policy or legal support for engaging the organization

2, Limited policy or legal support for engaging the organization

3, Some policy or legal support for engaging the organization

4, Strong policy or legal support for engaging the organization 0 No rating selected Nonprofit 1, No policy or legal support for engaging the organization

2, Limited policy or legal support for engaging the organization

3, Some policy or legal support for engaging the organization

4, Strong policy or legal support for engaging the organization 0 No rating selected Philanthropic 1, No policy or legal support for engaging the organization

2, Limited policy or legal support for engaging the organization

3, Some policy or legal support for engaging the organization

4, Strong policy or legal support for engaging the organization 0 No rating selected Business 1, No policy or legal support for engaging the organization

2, Limited policy or legal support for engaging the organization

3, Some policy or legal support for engaging the organization

4, Strong policy or legal support for engaging the organization 0 No rating selected

Dimension: Develop organizational accountability mechanisms Review your completed organization inventory. Think about the partnerships your NGO has and does not have and why. Consider whether each type of organization in disaster response and recovery in your community has an accountability plan with regard to the services that they are responsible for delivering. For each type of NGO in your community, select a rating from 1 (significant challenge to engagement) to 4 (major facilitator of engagement). International aid 1, No accountability plan

2, Some metrics for accountability

3, A modest accountability plan

4, Comprehensive accountability plan, strong metrics 0 No rating selected Nonprofit 1, No accountability plan

2, Some metrics for accountability

3, A modest accountability plan

4, Comprehensive accountability plan, strong metrics 0 No rating selected Philanthropic 1, No accountability plan

2, Some metrics for accountability

3, A modest accountability plan

4, Comprehensive accountability plan, strong metrics 0 No rating selected Business 1, No accountability plan

2, Some metrics for accountability

3, A modest accountability plan

4, Comprehensive accountability plan, strong metrics 0 No rating selected