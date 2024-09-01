This toolkit aims to bring together organizations involved in aging-in-place support and disaster resilience efforts to improve the resilience of older adults. The increasing frequency and intensity of weather-related and other disaster events combined with the growing representation of older adults in the overall population have created a new environment in which public health programs and policies will need to actively promote the resilience of the older population.

This toolkit contains information and activities that can bring together those involved in aging-in-place support and those involved in disaster resilience efforts to improve the resilience of older adults to natural and human-caused disasters.

Two companion documents (a report and a proposed journal article — the manuscript is available the authors upon request) provide additional background for those interested in how the toolkit was created. To inform development of this toolkit, RAND researchers conducted interviews with public health department staff, village executive directors, and age-friendly community coordinators across the country (Shih et al., 2018).

The contents of this toolkit will be of particular interest to political leaders (e.g., mayors' offices); emergency preparedness, response, and management staff; health departments at the local, state, and national levels; and leaders of age-friendly communities and villages.

This research was sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through contract 200-2014-59627 and conducted within RAND Health. For more information on RAND Health, see www.rand.org/health or contact the director at RAND_Health@rand.org.