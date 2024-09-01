Simulation of County Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) Rates Tool

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) has increased over the last two decades, and new research shows a significant association between higher long-term unemployment, higher mental health provider shortages, and higher NAS at the county level.

To help better understand and explore these connections, researchers from the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy and RAND Corporation have created the interactive tools below, which show Rates by Year and Rates by County.

Rates by Year

Select your state and county to see actual rates of neonatal abstinence syndrome per 1000 hospital births from 2009 to 2015. Change the county characteristics using the drop-down boxes and sliders to see the predicted rates of NAS in your county given your choice of differing economic conditions and levels of health provider access. Click the box at the bottom to show the baseline predicted rates of NAS in your county based on actual county characteristics in each year, as determined by our research.